Gregory Coticchia Buys 3,500 Shares of Sopheon plc (LON:SPE) Stock

Sopheon plc (LON:SPE – Get Rating) insider Gregory Coticchia purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 676 ($8.30) per share, with a total value of £23,660 ($29,055.63).

Sopheon Stock Performance

SPE opened at GBX 650 ($7.98) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of £69.10 million, a PE ratio of -13,000.00 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 622.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 601.59. Sopheon plc has a 52-week low of GBX 475 ($5.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 719 ($8.83).

Get Sopheon alerts:

Sopheon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a GBX 3.25 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. Sopheon’s payout ratio is presently -6,000.00%.

Sopheon Company Profile

Sopheon plc designs, develops, and markets software products with associated implementation and consultancy services in North America and Europe. The company's software solutions include Accolade, an enterprise management solution; and ROI Blueprints, a project management solution. Its solutions provide support for innovation planning, road mapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, project and portfolio management, and resource planning, as well as analytics, collaborative workflow, product lifecycle management, portfolio optimization, stage-gate automation, capital expenditure management, strategic initiative management, and strategic planning.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sopheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sopheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.