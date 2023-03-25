The PRS REIT plc (LON:PRSR) Insider Jim Prower Buys 48,000 Shares

The PRS REIT plc (LON:PRSR – Get Rating) insider Jim Prower bought 48,000 shares of PRS REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £36,480 ($44,799.21).

PRS REIT Stock Up 3.1 %

PRS REIT stock opened at GBX 79.10 ($0.97) on Friday. The PRS REIT plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 75.30 ($0.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 114 ($1.40). The firm has a market capitalization of £434.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.67, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.23, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 87.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 88.07.

PRS REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. PRS REIT’s payout ratio is presently 1,904.76%.

About PRS REIT

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector ("PRS") and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company is investing over GBP 1bn in a portfolio of high quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of GBP 0.56bn (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017 and subsequent fundraisings in February 2018 and September 2021.

