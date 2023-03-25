Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Thursday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.97% from the company’s previous close.

MGTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magenta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Magenta Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of MGTA opened at $0.79 on Thursday. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $3.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.10.

Insider Transactions at Magenta Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magenta Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 2,200,000 shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,558,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,783,309.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,313,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 218,210 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 417.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 64,288 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 186,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 55,066 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 183,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

Featured Stories

