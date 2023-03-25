TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
TAL Education Group Price Performance
Shares of TAL opened at $6.02 on Thursday. TAL Education Group has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.81 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average of $6.25.
TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About TAL Education Group
TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes, personalized premium services such as one-on-one tutoring, and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.
