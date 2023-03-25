TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

TAL Education Group Price Performance

Shares of TAL opened at $6.02 on Thursday. TAL Education Group has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.81 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average of $6.25.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About TAL Education Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,588,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,095,000 after buying an additional 7,134,675 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 1,234.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,111,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,040,000 after buying an additional 4,728,908 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 58.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,285,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,829,000 after buying an additional 4,523,018 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 6,176,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,542,000 after buying an additional 3,975,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,203,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes, personalized premium services such as one-on-one tutoring, and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.