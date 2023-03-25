Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of WHR opened at $127.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.35. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $124.10 and a 52 week high of $199.07.

Insider Activity

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $225,952.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter worth $28,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter worth $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 119.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.