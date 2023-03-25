Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €70.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Danone (EPA:BNGet Rating) received a €70.00 ($75.27) price objective from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.40% from the company’s current price.

BN has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($66.67) price objective on Danone in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($69.89) price objective on Danone in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €51.50 ($55.38) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($51.61) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €55.00 ($59.14) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Danone Stock Performance

Shares of Danone stock opened at €56.27 ($60.51) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €52.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of €50.48. Danone has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($66.53) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($77.56).

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

