8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EGHT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 8X8 from $4.50 to $5.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on 8X8 from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on 8X8 from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.24.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT opened at $3.91 on Thursday. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $442.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, insider Samuel C. Wilson sold 34,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $167,615.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 752,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,633,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,199 shares of company stock valued at $179,781. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in 8X8 by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 14,328,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,899,000 after buying an additional 86,012 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth $673,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

