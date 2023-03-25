8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.45% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EGHT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 8X8 from $4.50 to $5.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on 8X8 from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on 8X8 from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.24.
8X8 Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:EGHT opened at $3.91 on Thursday. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $442.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.31.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of 8X8
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in 8X8 by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 14,328,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,899,000 after buying an additional 86,012 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth $673,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
8X8 Company Profile
8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 8X8 (EGHT)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.