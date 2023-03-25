Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €57.90 by UBS Group

Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €57.90 ($62.26) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on G24. Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($76.34) price objective on Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Warburg Research set a €52.50 ($56.45) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €79.00 ($84.95) target price on Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($65.59) price target on Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($80.65) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Scout24 Price Performance

Scout24 stock opened at €54.66 ($58.77) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €52.40 and a 200 day moving average price of €52.44. Scout24 has a 1 year low of €46.12 ($49.59) and a 1 year high of €62.42 ($67.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.31.

About Scout24

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

