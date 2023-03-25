The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.00.
Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $260.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $77.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $292.39 and its 200 day moving average is $303.76. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $239.50 and a one year high of $340.11.
In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.
The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.
