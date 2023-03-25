The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.00.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $260.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $77.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $292.39 and its 200 day moving average is $303.76. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $239.50 and a one year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

