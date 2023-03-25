Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Now Covered by Rosenblatt Securities

Equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.29% from the stock’s previous close.
FIVN has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.68.
Five9 Price Performance
FIVN opened at $62.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.54 and a beta of 0.72. Five9 has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $121.17.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 402.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,410,000 after buying an additional 1,479,988 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Five9 by 104.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,196,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in Five9 by 3,131.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 1,040,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,200 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Five9 by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,495,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,331,000 after purchasing an additional 837,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $55,363,000.
About Five9
Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Five9 (FIVN)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.