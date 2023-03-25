Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Now Covered by Rosenblatt Securities

Equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.29% from the stock’s previous close.

FIVN has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.68.

Five9 Price Performance

FIVN opened at $62.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.54 and a beta of 0.72. Five9 has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $121.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $309,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,944,817.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $309,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,944,817.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $94,346.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,941,017.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,773 shares of company stock valued at $7,388,637. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 402.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,410,000 after buying an additional 1,479,988 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Five9 by 104.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,196,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in Five9 by 3,131.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 1,040,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,200 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Five9 by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,495,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,331,000 after purchasing an additional 837,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $55,363,000.

About Five9

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Stories

