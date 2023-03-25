Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) PT Set at €9.00 by Warburg Research

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA – Get Rating) has been given a €9.00 ($9.68) price objective by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential downside of 19.93% from the company’s previous close.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of HHFA stock opened at €11.24 ($12.09) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $815.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €12.07. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €10.78 ($11.59) and a 52 week high of €17.12 ($18.41).

About Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany, rest of European Union, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia, as well as in Trieste, Italy.

