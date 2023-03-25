Analysts Set Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Target Price at $76.00

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.45.

PB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $62.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.84 and a 200-day moving average of $71.85. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $58.25 and a one year high of $78.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $346.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.90 per share, with a total value of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 202,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,761,843.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Prosperity Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,298,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,011,000 after acquiring an additional 40,530 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,284,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,912,000 after purchasing an additional 570,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,805,000 after acquiring an additional 244,440 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,699,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,388,000 after acquiring an additional 362,344 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,213,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,416,000 after acquiring an additional 63,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.