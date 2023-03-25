LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Receives $85.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LEGIF shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of LEG Immobilien from €118.00 ($126.88) to €91.00 ($97.85) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien from €92.00 ($98.92) to €87.00 ($93.55) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of LEG Immobilien from €74.00 ($79.57) to €62.00 ($66.67) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of LEG Immobilien from €90.00 ($96.77) to €72.00 ($77.42) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Shares of LEGIF stock opened at $56.74 on Wednesday. LEG Immobilien has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $114.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.88.

LEG Immobilien SE engages in the acquisition, sale and leasing of real estate properties. Its property portfolios are located in North Rhine-Westphalia and the neighbouring states of Lower Saxony, Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate. The company was founded on May 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

