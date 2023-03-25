Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Receives $54.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.67.

Several analysts recently commented on CLLNY shares. UBS Group raised shares of Cellnex Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cellnex Telecom from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €53.00 ($56.99) to €58.00 ($62.37) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Cellnex Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of CLLNY stock opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.52. Cellnex Telecom has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $27.57.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

