ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Receives $62.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.80.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ALLETE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

ALLETE Stock Performance

Shares of ALE opened at $63.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.37. ALLETE has a 1 year low of $47.77 and a 1 year high of $68.46.

ALLETE Increases Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $425.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.81 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.678 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 281.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 735,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,250,000 after buying an additional 543,068 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in ALLETE by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 696,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,923,000 after acquiring an additional 311,295 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ALLETE by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,852,000 after acquiring an additional 289,528 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ALLETE by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,035,000 after acquiring an additional 240,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC acquired a new stake in ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

