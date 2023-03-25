Brokerages Set Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) PT at $230.00

Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $230.00.

A number of research firms have commented on HUBB. StockNews.com began coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $2,251,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,102,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hubbell

Hubbell Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Hubbell by 67.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hubbell by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Hubbell during the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Hubbell by 1.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBB opened at $230.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.86. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $170.21 and a fifty-two week high of $263.30.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Recommended Stories

