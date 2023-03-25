Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) Receives $7.07 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.07.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Membership Collective Group from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Membership Collective Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.
Membership Collective Group Stock Performance
Shares of MCG opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.23. Membership Collective Group has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $9.63.
About Membership Collective Group
Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.
