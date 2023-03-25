Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) Receives $7.07 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.07.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Membership Collective Group from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Membership Collective Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Membership Collective Group alerts:

Membership Collective Group Stock Performance

Shares of MCG opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.23. Membership Collective Group has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $9.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Membership Collective Group

About Membership Collective Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCG. Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new stake in Membership Collective Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Membership Collective Group during the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Membership Collective Group during the third quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Membership Collective Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Membership Collective Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.