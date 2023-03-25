Analysts Set F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Price Target at $15.30

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.30.

FNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of F.N.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.10. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $14.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.26 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William B. Campbell bought 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $25,631.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,580.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,921.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William B. Campbell bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,631.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 127,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,580.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of F.N.B.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Bank bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.