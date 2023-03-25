Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Receives GBX 2,123.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,123.33 ($26.08).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SDR. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Schroders to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 510 ($6.26) to GBX 470 ($5.77) in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Insider Activity at Schroders

In other Schroders news, insider Deborah Waterhouse acquired 4,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 491 ($6.03) per share, for a total transaction of £20,572.90 ($25,264.52). 42.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schroders Stock Down 1.9 %

Schroders Cuts Dividend

SDR opened at GBX 436.90 ($5.37) on Wednesday. Schroders has a fifty-two week low of GBX 348 ($4.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 551.17 ($6.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 479.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 597.74. The company has a market capitalization of £7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,506.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Schroders’s payout ratio is currently 7,241.38%.

About Schroders

(Get Rating)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Featured Stories

