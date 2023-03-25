Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $64.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners traded as low as $52.07 and last traded at $53.01, with a volume of 627624 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.19.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.86.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Joseph C. Galante purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.26 per share, for a total transaction of $72,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,428.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $1,773,447.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 302,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,165,969.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph C. Galante acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.26 per share, with a total value of $72,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,428.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,171 shares of company stock worth $2,019,695 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 3.3 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $401.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.