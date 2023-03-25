Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Stock Price Up 5.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) rose 5.9% during trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $9.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Solo Brands traded as high as $6.91 and last traded at $6.85. Approximately 325,782 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 375,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

DTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Solo Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

In other Solo Brands news, Director David Powers purchased 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Solo Brands by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Solo Brands by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 758,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $649.16 million, a PE ratio of -96.57, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.91.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

