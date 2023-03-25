Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $53.00. The company traded as low as $44.06 and last traded at $44.21, with a volume of 97417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.34.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Independent Bank Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank Group
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBTX. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 692,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,686 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 552,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.
Independent Bank Group Stock Performance
Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.40 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.
Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.41%.
Independent Bank Group Company Profile
Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.
