BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Stock Price Down 4% After Analyst Downgrade

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $95.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. BOK Financial traded as low as $84.00 and last traded at $84.11. 106,266 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 213,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.65.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BOK Financial from $112.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.57.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alan S. Armstrong purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.07 per share, for a total transaction of $130,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $130,605. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Alan S. Armstrong purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.07 per share, for a total transaction of $130,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $130,605. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pedro Claudia San purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.66 per share, with a total value of $103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,436.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 56.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

BOK Financial Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in BOK Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the third quarter valued at $624,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the third quarter valued at $228,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 209.6% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 56,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after buying an additional 38,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.00.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $352.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.00 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 25.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.05%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.