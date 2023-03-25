KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $36.80, but opened at $39.50. KB Home shares last traded at $39.86, with a volume of 903,545 shares changing hands.

The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. KB Home had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home

KBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.50 to $42.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 11,077.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

