Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $34.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America traded as low as $27.42 and last traded at $27.44, with a volume of 45404152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.64.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Bank of America from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bank of America

Bank of America Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $217.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

