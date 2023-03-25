Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00. The stock traded as high as $812.69 and last traded at $807.25, with a volume of 429218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $751.30.

REGN has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $837.71.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total value of $835,879.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,807,991.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total transaction of $835,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at $15,807,991.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,273 shares of company stock worth $21,189,979 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.2 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $89.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $753.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $735.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $23.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.