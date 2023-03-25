SEA (NYSE:SE) Shares Up 8.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) shot up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $100.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SEA traded as high as $84.38 and last traded at $84.04. 2,311,551 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 5,507,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.66.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SE. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of SEA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of SEA from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in SEA by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,335 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at about $594,000. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in SEA by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 458,600 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $23,861,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its holdings in SEA by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 8,029 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEA Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a PE ratio of -27.37 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $1.47. SEA had a negative return on equity of 26.25% and a negative net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

