e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $90.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. e.l.f. Beauty traded as high as $76.18 and last traded at $75.61, with a volume of 282361 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.11.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ELF. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.42.

In related news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 28,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,070.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,046,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $2,207,954.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,306,877.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 28,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $2,009,070.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,885 shares in the company, valued at $10,046,050.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,195 shares of company stock valued at $20,604,238 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 17.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,521,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,043 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,262,000 after buying an additional 504,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,606,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,445,000 after buying an additional 55,263 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,088,000 after buying an additional 241,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 25.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,472,000 after buying an additional 242,900 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 92.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.42 and a 200 day moving average of $54.82.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.21. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.82 million. Equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

