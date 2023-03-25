Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $7.18, but opened at $8.01. Steelcase shares last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 1,068,491 shares.

The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $801.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.38 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steelcase

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark cut Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Steelcase by 179.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Steelcase in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Steelcase during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Steelcase during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average is $7.74. The company has a market cap of $945.10 million, a PE ratio of 55.87, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

