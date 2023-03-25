Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $53.00. The stock had previously closed at $37.76, but opened at $36.20. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Chewy shares last traded at $35.90, with a volume of 3,126,695 shares.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chewy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Chewy from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Get Chewy alerts:

Insider Activity at Chewy

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $847,137.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,197,472.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 39,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $1,721,251.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,069,020.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $847,137.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,197,472.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,666,727 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy

Chewy Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Chewy by 167.2% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth $5,432,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Chewy by 253.4% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Chewy by 480.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.36, a P/E/G ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.33 and a 200-day moving average of $39.50.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.