Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Stock Price Down 2.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $34.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Viasat traded as low as $31.78 and last traded at $32.48. 65,805 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 788,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.36.

VSAT has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair downgraded Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Viasat in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Viasat from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Viasat in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Get Viasat alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $281,433 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Viasat Stock Up 2.4 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Viasat by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 2.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Viasat by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,182 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.27.

About Viasat

(Get Rating)

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.