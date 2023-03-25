Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $39.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Cathay General Bancorp traded as low as $34.88 and last traded at $35.01, with a volume of 20276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.12.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Cathay General Bancorp

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,445,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CATY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,968,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,193,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,913,000 after purchasing an additional 342,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,970,000 after purchasing an additional 317,721 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,642,000 after purchasing an additional 293,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,290,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,237,000 after purchasing an additional 233,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.06). Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $213.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

