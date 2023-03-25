PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Down 5.7% on Analyst Downgrade

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $13.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. PacWest Bancorp traded as low as $9.52 and last traded at $9.54. Approximately 12,554,346 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 10,337,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PACW. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 13th. DA Davidson raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.89.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director C William Hosler purchased 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director C William Hosler purchased 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.48 per share, with a total value of $99,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William J. Black acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $267,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,410. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 55,583 shares of company stock worth $1,189,046. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 84,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 203,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 527.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 160,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 134,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 842.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 608,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,219,000 after purchasing an additional 543,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

