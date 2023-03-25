Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 375,288 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 390,926 shares.The stock last traded at $31.87 and had previously closed at $33.59.

The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.50 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 70.36% and a negative return on equity of 50.32%. Phreesia’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PHR shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Phreesia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.07.

In other news, SVP David Linetsky sold 11,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $449,999.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 205,489 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,127,089.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 28,555 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,030,835.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,749 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,925,838.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,347 shares of company stock valued at $1,694,845. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 16.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Phreesia by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Phreesia by 610.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Phreesia by 266.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

