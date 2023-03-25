Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJGet Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $11.75 to $17.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Approximately 1,296,584 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 1,536,237 shares.The stock last traded at $15.24 and had previously closed at $15.30.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ERJ. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Embraer in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Embraer from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Embraer from $26.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Embraer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Embraer during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Embraer by 241.4% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Embraer during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Embraer by 461.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Embraer by 23.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. 37.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embraer Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.42, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.30.

About Embraer

(Get Rating)

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

Read More

