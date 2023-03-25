Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $11.75 to $17.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Approximately 1,296,584 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 1,536,237 shares.The stock last traded at $15.24 and had previously closed at $15.30.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ERJ. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Embraer in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Embraer from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Embraer from $26.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Embraer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

Get Embraer alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Embraer during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Embraer by 241.4% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Embraer during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Embraer by 461.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Embraer by 23.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. 37.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embraer Trading Up 0.3 %

About Embraer

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.42, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.30.

(Get Rating)

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.