Hilton Worldwide Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 55,362 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,591% compared to the average daily volume of 2,057 call options.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE HLT opened at $131.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.08. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $167.99. The company has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 155.17% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1,024.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLT. Barclays raised Hilton Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.64.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

