Comerica Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 9,687 put options on the company. This is an increase of 415% compared to the average volume of 1,882 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMA. Citigroup began coverage on Comerica in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

Get Comerica alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $237,343.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Comerica

Comerica Trading Down 0.7 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Comerica in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMA opened at $40.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.39. Comerica has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $97.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Comerica will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 33.53%.

About Comerica

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.