iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:IEI)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 10,019 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 224% compared to the average daily volume of 3,095 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $118.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.42. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.26 and a 52 week high of $122.30.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

