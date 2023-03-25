C3.ai Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 60,061 call options on the company. This is an increase of 51% compared to the typical volume of 39,827 call options.

C3.ai Price Performance

AI opened at $25.27 on Friday. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average of $15.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $105,622.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 342,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,660.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $720,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,016,929.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $105,622.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,660.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,415 shares of company stock valued at $852,388 in the last three months. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,042,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,342 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 801.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,810,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,258 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,236,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,412,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,757,000 after acquiring an additional 680,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

AI has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on C3.ai in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on C3.ai from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on C3.ai from $13.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on C3.ai from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.45.

About C3.ai

(Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.