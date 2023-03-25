Macy’s Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 77,912 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 83% compared to the typical volume of 42,676 put options.

NYSE M opened at $16.94 on Friday. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $27.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1654 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Macy’s from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,320,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,711,000 after acquiring an additional 8,523,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 408.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,649 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,085,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943,484 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,453,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 369.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,751,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

