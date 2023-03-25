Investors Buy Large Volume of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:XBI)

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 77,626 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 72% compared to the average daily volume of 45,075 put options.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $74.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.33. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $97.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

