Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.72) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite in a report issued on Tuesday, March 21st. B. Riley analyst M. Key forecasts that the company will earn ($0.72) per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

NMG stock opened at $4.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMG. Boston Partners raised its position in Nouveau Monde Graphite by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 48,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,908 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Nouveau Monde Graphite during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 17,732 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 112,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant.

