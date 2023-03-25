Checkit plc (LON:CKT) Insider Kit Kyte Buys 15,989 Shares

Checkit plc (LON:CKT – Get Rating) insider Kit Kyte bought 15,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £4,956.59 ($6,086.93).

Checkit Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of LON CKT opened at GBX 29 ($0.36) on Friday. Checkit plc has a 52-week low of GBX 13.74 ($0.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 42 ($0.52). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 21.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of £31.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Checkit plc provides cloud-based services through intelligent operations management platforms for deskless workforces in the United Kingdom and the Americas. The company offers software-as-a-service for connected workflow management, automated monitoring and building energy management, Internet of things, and operational insight-based products and services.

