On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB) Insider Elaine O’Donnell Sells 6,913 Shares

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Rating) insider Elaine O’Donnell sold 6,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.79), for a total transaction of £10,092.98 ($12,394.67).

Shares of OTB opened at GBX 137 ($1.68) on Friday. On the Beach Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 88.80 ($1.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 251.95 ($3.09). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 165.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 139.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £228.24 million, a PE ratio of 13,700.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.19) price target on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Friday, January 27th. Davy Research raised shares of On the Beach Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

