Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Insider Buys £15,433.38 in Stock

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) insider Colin D. Keogh purchased 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,074 ($13.19) per share, with a total value of £15,433.38 ($18,952.94).
Hiscox Stock Performance
LON HSX opened at GBX 1,058.50 ($13.00) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,585.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,112.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,023.63. Hiscox Ltd has a fifty-two week low of GBX 789.20 ($9.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,152.50 ($14.15). The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31.
Hiscox Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 1.88%. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30,000.00%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Hiscox
Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.
Featured Articles
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.