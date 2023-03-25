Roisin Donnelly Purchases 7,318 Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Stock

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Rating) insider Roisin Donnelly bought 7,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.34) per share, with a total value of £19,904.96 ($24,444.26).

Shares of NWG opened at GBX 258.50 ($3.17) on Friday. NatWest Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 200.13 ($2.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 313.10 ($3.85). The stock has a market cap of £24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 680.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 290.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 265.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a GBX 10 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $3.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,684.21%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.67) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of NatWest Group to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.91) price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 350 ($4.30).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

