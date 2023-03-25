Roisin Donnelly Purchases 7,318 Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Stock

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Rating) insider Roisin Donnelly bought 7,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.34) per share, with a total value of £19,904.96 ($24,444.26).
Shares of NWG opened at GBX 258.50 ($3.17) on Friday. NatWest Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 200.13 ($2.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 313.10 ($3.85). The stock has a market cap of £24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 680.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 290.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 265.72.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a GBX 10 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $3.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,684.21%.
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.
