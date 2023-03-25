Kaisa Hietala Purchases 500 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Stock

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) insider Kaisa Hietala purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5,313 ($65.25) per share, with a total value of £26,565 ($32,623.11).

RIO opened at GBX 5,253 ($64.51) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47. The firm has a market cap of £65.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 841.83, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.72. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,424.50 ($54.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,406 ($78.67). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,922.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,486.59.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a GBX 185.35 ($2.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,522.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RIO shares. Barclays set a GBX 5,800 ($71.23) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,000 ($61.40) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 7,500 ($92.10) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,200 ($88.42) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,123.08 ($75.19).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

