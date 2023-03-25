Centamin plc (LON:CEY) Insider Acquires £52,490 in Stock

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Rating) insider Ross Jerrard acquired 52,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £52,490 ($64,460.27).

LON CEY opened at GBX 103.45 ($1.27) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 105.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 101.94. The stock has a market cap of £1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,069.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.53. Centamin plc has a 52 week low of GBX 74.18 ($0.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 127.60 ($1.57). The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.94%. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,000.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Centamin from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 130 ($1.60) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.72) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.84) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

