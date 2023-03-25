Andrew Beach Buys 13,718 Shares of SThree plc (LON:STEM) Stock

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Rating) insider Andrew Beach acquired 13,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 445 ($5.46) per share, for a total transaction of £61,045.10 ($74,966.35).

Andrew Beach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 5th, Andrew Beach bought 35 shares of SThree stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 426 ($5.23) per share, with a total value of £149.10 ($183.10).

SThree Price Performance

STEM stock opened at GBX 428.50 ($5.26) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.76. SThree plc has a 1 year low of GBX 312.50 ($3.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 492 ($6.04). The firm has a market cap of £576.16 million, a P/E ratio of 1,097.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 437.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 401.83.

SThree Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from SThree’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. SThree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,102.56%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.53) price target on shares of SThree in a research report on Wednesday.

About SThree

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley Associates, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, and Newington International brands.

