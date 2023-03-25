Insider Selling: BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Sells £217,368.40 in Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Rating) insider Tom Arseneault sold 23,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 920 ($11.30), for a total transaction of £217,368.40 ($266,938.97).

BAE Systems Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of LON:BA opened at GBX 975 ($11.97) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,950.00, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 881.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 835.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08.

BAE Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a GBX 16.60 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $10.40. This represents a yield of 1.84%. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,400.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a GBX 900 ($11.05) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($12.53) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,146 ($14.07) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BAE Systems to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 900 ($11.05) to GBX 950 ($11.67) in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($12.89) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,011 ($12.42).

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

