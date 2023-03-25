Insider Selling: BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Sells £217,368.40 in Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Rating) insider Tom Arseneault sold 23,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 920 ($11.30), for a total transaction of £217,368.40 ($266,938.97).
BAE Systems Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of LON:BA opened at GBX 975 ($11.97) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,950.00, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 881.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 835.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08.
BAE Systems Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a GBX 16.60 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $10.40. This represents a yield of 1.84%. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,400.00%.
About BAE Systems
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
